29 details you might have missed on season one of 'Locke and Key'

Netflix Emilia Jones plays Kinsey Locke on Netflix’s ‘Locke and Key.’

Netflix’s new TV show “Locke and Key” is an adaptation of a dark comic book series by the same name.

The series has several important references to events from the comics, including clues about magical keys not revealed yet.

There are also cameo appearances from the comic creators, and Tom Savini.

We’ve gathered every detail and Easter egg you might have missed here.

Netflix’s new fantasy series “Locke and Key,” cocreated by Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, is based on a dark comic book series by the same name cocreated by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

The show makes many changes from its source material, and also includes several important background details and small dialogue moments that hint at potential future seasons of the show (a second season has already been greenlit by Netflix).

Keep reading for a look at all the best references, Easter eggs, and cameos you might have missed on “Locke and Key.”

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the entirety of “Locke and Key” season one, including major revelations from the finale and discussion of events from all six comics.

Mark’s dining room table had a floorplan for Keyhouse which showed the location of all the keys — including some not revealed yet on the show.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key’ season one, episode one: ‘Welcome to Matheson’

The show opens with a mysterious scene inside Mark Cho’s house, and at one point the camera pans over his cluttered table. Laid out on the table was a full floor plan of Keyhouse, with the location of every magic key Mark had hidden there.

Above you can see the Animal Key, which plays an important role in the comics.

Using the Animal Key, Bode is able to through a small door he find in Keyhouse and transform into a bird (the door will automatically make you whichever animal matches your inner self).

There were also what looks like the Timeshift Key and what looks like the Skin Key or Identity Key.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key’ season one, episode one: ‘Welcome to Matheson’

In the comics, the Timeshift Key allows the bearer to see things that happened in the past, while the Skin Key literally changes your race and skintone.

The show’s writer invented a new key, which they call the Identity Key. This might be a combination of the comics’ Skin Key and another one called the Gender Key (which switches the users gender identity between male and female).

There were also a Omega symbols drawn on the sides of the map, a small hint at the dreaded Black Door introduced later on the season.

Nina Locke’s anecdote about how memory and smell are linked is a nod to a scene from the comics where Kinsey throws up when she smells paint.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key’ season one, episode one: ‘Welcome to Matheson’

“Smell is tied to memory,” Nina says. “When your father and I would sell a house, we’d grind up a lemon in the garbage disposal. Covers the smell of the paint. No one likes the smell of paint, but everyone has a good memory of a lemon.”

In the comics, Kinsey is the one who connects the smell of paint to her father Rendell’s horrific murder. She walks past men painting the hallway in school, and it’s so triggering for her that she pukes out of a nearby window.

Uncle Duncan mentions the Revolutionary War when giving the tour of the Keyhouse library, which is an important hint at a future season’s storyline.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key’ season one, episode one: ‘Welcome to Matheson’

“Our ancestors amassed a pretty big library,” Duncan says. “Historical stuff. Revolutionary War. Books on Matheson. Weaponry.”

In the fifth “Locke and Key” comic, Hill and Rodriguez take readers back in time to the Revolutionary War, which is when the first magical keys were created and the Omega door was discovered.

The grandfather clock in the hallway was also a direct nod to this Revolutionary War storyline.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key’ season one, episode one: ‘Welcome to Matheson’

Remember that Timeshift Key from Mark’s table? That key works by inserting it into the grandfather clock inside Keyhouse, and then selecting a day and year to visit.

In the comics, Tyler and Kinsey use the Timeshift Key to learn more about their ancestors and the keys.

The ceiling of the wellhouse is the same pattern as the Echo Key.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key’ season one, episode one: ‘Welcome to Matheson’

When Bode enters the wellhouse on the first episode, he leans over the well’s opening and the shot is framed so that the ceiling looks almost exactly like the head of the Echo Key (which was shown during the opening credits).

Nina and Duncan briefly mention his profession (teaching painting) and boyfriend (Brian), both of which are shown more in the comics.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key’ season one, episode one: ‘Welcome to Matheson’

In the comics, we learn more about Brian’s life in Boston. He has a boyfriend there, Brian, and spends his days working as an art teacher. It’s possible that future seasons of “Locke and Key” will reveal more about Brian’s world outside of Keyhouse (and hopefully give him his memories back).

Tyler and Nina mention Kinsey’s “new look” on her first day at school. In the comics, she intentionally changes her style to draw less attention to herself.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key’ season one, episode one: ‘Welcome to Matheson’

In the comics, Kinsey starts out as a teen who likes bold graphic t-shirts and wears her hair in blonde dreadlocks with dyed streaks.

By including this small line on the first episode of “Locke and Key,” the show acknowledges her new look without ever showing you the “original” Kinsey.

Zadie Wells is another nod to a big change made from the comics — a character called Zack Wells.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key’ season one, episode one: ‘Welcome to Matheson’

In the comics, the demon/echo called “Dodge” takes the form of Lucas Caravaggio and hides in plain sight as a fake student. It calls itself Zack Wells, and becomes best friends with Tyler and dates Kinsey.

The show changed up this storyline partially as a way to surprise even fans of the comics. Instead of Dodge walking around in Lucas’ old body, they had the demon take the form of a student called Gabe. The surprise reveal that Dodge is really Gabe was saved for the final minutes of the finale.

“It felt like it was a little bit smarter on Dodge’s part to adopt a brand new identity that would surprise the audience and our characters,” Meredith Averill told Insider. “That was one of the bigger changes that we made. And yet it still is very much in keeping with the story from the comic.”

The Averill and Cuse named one of Scot Cavendish’s friends Zadie Wells as an homage to the original version of this plot.

Throughout the house, little KH (Keyhouse) emblems are engraved on doorframes, matching the insignia from the comics.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key’ season one, episode two: ‘Trapper/Keeper’

In order to fully bring Keyhouse to life, Cuse and Averill had the entire structure built from scratch.

“We looked at a bunch of houses and there was nothing that even came close to what we imagined Keyhouse as,” Cuse said in an interview with Insider. “So we had to build it and it was expensive to do, but it was really completely worth it.”

You can read our full interview with Cuse and Averill here.

The real Tom Savini has a cameo in the hardware store.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key’ season one, episode two: ‘Trapper/Keeper’

Savini, the special-effects and makeup artist who Scot Kavendish names his sqaud after, came to the “Locke and Key” set to do a cameo in the scene when Bode goes to the store with his mum and asks the clerk if he has any spare keys.

In that scene, the store owner mentions the Head Key appears to be from the 17th century, and is lighter than “any iron [he’s] felt” — the real material of the keys is revealed in the comics.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key’ season one, episode two: ‘Trapper/Keeper’

In the fifth comic, “Clockworks,” it’s revealed that all the magical keys are forged from the metal-like substance that shoots out from behind the Omega door – the same “bullets” that are actually demons who attach themselves to humans.

Ellie mentions the sea caves being a half mile from Keyhouse, but the Omega door is directly beneath the wellhouse.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key’ season one, episode one: ‘Welcome to Matheson’

This means the tunnels inside the sea caves go so far underground that it takes people back to the foundations of Keyhouse a half-mile away.

The show never really fully explains the geography of the area around Keyhouse, but it seems noteworthy that the Omega door is aligned with the wellhouse where Echoes are trapped.

The Declaration of Independence is framed next to Scot’s head in one scene, which is yet another hint at the Revolutionary War storyline from the comics.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key,’ season one episode three

Towards the start of episode three, Scot and Kinsey are talking in the hallway at school. Next to Scot is the Declaration of Indpendence.

As we noted earlier, there’s a flashback in the comics which shows how Keyhouse, the Locke ancestors, and the magical keys are connected to the Revolutionary War in 1775.

In Rendell’s old yearbook, each of the six friends have yearbook quotes that connect to their characters.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key’ season one, episode three: ‘Head Games’

Nina is flipping through the yearbook on episode three, and if you look closely you can see each quote chosen by the students.

Erin Voss: “Kind words can be short easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.” – Mother Theresa

“Kind words can be short easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.” – Mother Theresa Rendell Locke: “The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease forever to be able to do it.” – J.M. Barrie

“The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease forever to be able to do it.” – J.M. Barrie Ellie Whedon: “Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead.” – Oscar Wilde

“Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead.” – Oscar Wilde Jeff Ellis: “Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.” – Muhammed Ali

“Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.” – Muhammed Ali Lucas Caravaggio: “Life is ours. We live it our way.” – Metallica

“Life is ours. We live it our way.” – Metallica Mark Cho: “I find your lack of faith disturbing.” – Darth Vader

Rendell’s quote, from the author of “Peter Pan,” is its own little nod to the comics.

Netflix Unfortunately Kim Topher’s quote was never shown in full on screen.

In the comics, one of the bedtime stories Rendell used to read to Bode was “Peter Pan” by J.M. Barrie. When Dodge attacks Keyhouse with the Crown of Shadows in the third comic, Tyler was reading the same story to Bode just before bed.

Averill told Insider she picked each quote in the yearbook herself, with the intention of linking them to each character’s story.

“We broke down the personalities of the Keepers and what we knew about them, and used that to inform what their quotes might be,” Averill said.

There’s a pair of skates hanging in the ping pong room, which are a link to one of the more brutal scenes in the comics.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key,’ season one, episode four: ‘The Keepers of the Keys’

In the comics, Kinsey kills who she thinks is Zack Wells (aka Dodge), but is actually just the body of Zack hosting Sam Lesser’s soul in disguise.

She attacks him with the blade of an ice skate, slashing him repeatedly in the face until he’s dead.

Bode’s book on Matheson explains more about the history of the Lockes and the Revolutionary War.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key,’ season one, episode four: ‘The Keepers of the Keys’

Bode only reads out the part regarding Keyhouse being used as an intelligence base in World War II. Before that line in the book, the passage explains the same story about the ancestral Lockes from the comics:

“During the Revolutionary War, the Lockes supplied the Colonial Army with artillery forged on Keyhouse grounds. After their parents were executed by the British for aiding the colonists, Miranda and Benjamin Locke were captured and held in the wellhouse, which served as a makeshift prison during British occupation.”

Rendell tells a knock-knock joke in one of Kinsey’s memories, which is one of his signature things he does in the comics with each of the kids.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key,’ season one, episode four: ‘The Keepers of the Keys’

Throughout all six comics, the Locke children fondly remember Rendell and tell each other the knock-knock jokes their dad taught them (Bode does this most often).

By including a knock-knock joke in one of Kinsey’s memories, the show brought this little Rendell tradition to life.

Jackie mentions going to track practice on episode five. In the comics there’s a character named Jackie who befriends Kinsey thanks to their shared love of running.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key,’ season one, episode five: ‘Family Tree’

This is yet another changeup Cuse and Averill made from the source material. Instead of having Kinsey be a runner who makes friends with Jackie, they had Tyler form a relationship with the character of Jackie.

Bode snuck a blacksmith hammer into school, which could be yet another hint at the origin of the Locke family.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key,’ season one, episode five: ‘Family Tree’

As noted in the Matheson history book and explained in the comics, the Lockes who lived at Keyhouse in the 18th century were metalworkers. They forged weapons for the colonists, and eventually forged the magical keys, too.

On the fifth episode, Bode specifically brings a blacksmith hammer with him to school to use as potential protection against Dodge.

The angel wings on Kinsey’s jacket could be a hint about another key from the comics not revealed on the show yet.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key,’ season one, episode six: ‘The Black Door’

In the comics, Kinsey eventually uses a key, called the Angel Key by fans, which gives her enormous white wings and the ability to fly and carry heavy objects along with her.

Like many of the other references to the comic story, there’s a chance Cuse and Averill might use this key in a future storyline on the show. Or it’s possible we won’t see the Angel Key brought to life, but that Kinsey’s jacket was a small homage to this part of the original story.

Dodge mentions driving by the lighthouse after she seduces Tyler, for yet another comic nod.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key,’ season one, episode seven: ‘Dissection’

On the seventh episode, Dodge and Tyler hook up and she suggests they “drive by the lighthouse” afterwards.

In the comics, there’s a lighthouse near Keyhouse where the Locke kids spend a lot of their time using the keys and exploring. The lighthouse wasn’t shown at all on season one of “Locke and Key,” but could appear on future seasons.

Ellie bringing Rufus fresh cookies was another straight-from-the-comic scene that was changed up.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key,’ season one, episode eight: ‘Ray of F**king Sunshine’

Ellie meets her demise by the end of “Locke and Key” season one when the Locke kids accidentally toss her through the Omega door instead of the real Dodge. But in the comics, Ellie is bloodily murdered by Dodge shortly after she offers up fresh baked cookies to the kids in her house.

For those unfamiliar with Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), the name “Friends of Bill” on the church sign is code for an AA meeting.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key,’ season one, episode nine: ‘Echoes’

Bill Wilson (or “Bill W.”) was one of the cofounders of Alcoholics Anonymous, the sobriety program designed to help people with their alcoholism.

Nina Locke almost walks into a church meeting for “Friends of Bill W.” on the ninth episode of “Locke and Key.” AA meetings are sometimes coded this way to grant attendees more privacy.

When Dodge gets the Crown of Shadows, he his quip is straight from the comics.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key,’ season one, episode nine: ‘Echoes’

After Dodge puts on the Crown of Shadows, it says “hello darkness, my old friend.” This is a lyric from the 1964 Simon and Garfunkel song “Sound of Silence.”

This is the exact same line Dodge uses in the comics when it first uses the Crown of Shadows.

The original comic creators have cameos as the ambulance paramedics.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key,’ season one, episode ten: ‘Crown of Shadows’

When Rufus is being taken away in an ambulance, both Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodridguez appear as paramedics who are checking in on him.

They drew themselves into the comics for a very similar cameo, which makes this a very meta moment.

IDW Publishing The ‘Locke and Key’ creators cameo in the fourth comic, ‘Keys to the Kingdom.’

Their cameo was intentionally designed as a meta-reference to the comic books.

“For us, the most fun thing was Joe and Gabe’s cameo on the show,” Cuse told Insider. “It’s so meta because they have the same cameo in the comic. We really wanted to put them in the show, and then what better place for them in the show then literally doing the exact same thing that they do when Gabriel drew them into the comic book?”

Tyler finally dons a baseball hat for his final scene on season one. In the comics, he wears an Oakland A’s hat a majority of the time.

Netflix ‘Locke and Key,’ season one, episode ten: ‘Crown of Shadows’

At the very end of episode ten, Tyler sports a baseball hat with a fishing lure attached to it as he heads off to meet Jackie. Throughout all six comics, Tyler is rarely seen without his signature Oakland A’s hat.

The Lockes are from the Bay Area in California in the comic books, hence the A’s hat. In the show, the Lockes are from Seattle, which is likely why the hat we do finally see on Tyler isn’t from an iconic Bay Area team.

