Some 18 Year Old Made A Site That's Going To Get People Fired For Using Facebook

Warning!There is a Web site called ‘We Know What You’re Doing‘ and it is terrifying.
It takes public, embarrassing Facebook statuses re-publishes them in a way that might just get some people fired, arrested, or stalked.
For example, one of the first status updates we saw on the site was from a user named Anastasia R.
She writes:
“Im getting so mad right now I hate my boss Jay I hope he dies better yet I feel like killin him if you in a bad mood don’t take it out on everyone at the job like wtf its way to hot to take your shit-_- #Piss off”
Yikes!
We Know What You’re Doing is an “experiment” by an 18-year-old PHP coder named Callum Haywood.
This is the privacy settings menu. You want to make sure that your privacy is set to the 'Friends' option or the 'Custom' option.
The friends option ensures that the only people you have accepted can view your photos, status updates, and more.
The custom menu allows you to dive deeper into what you share with certain people. You can exclude certain networks or hide specific people from seeing certain items that you may post.
Don't forget to save your changes.
Now your Facebook is much more secure, hopefully you'll only be embarrassed by people you actually know.
