Some 18 Year Old Made A Site That's Going To Get People Fired For Using Facebook

Warning!There is a Web site called ‘We Know What You’re Doing‘ and it is terrifying.



It takes public, embarrassing Facebook statuses re-publishes them in a way that might just get some people fired, arrested, or stalked.

For example, one of the first status updates we saw on the site was from a user named Anastasia R.

She writes:

“Im getting so mad right now I hate my boss Jay I hope he dies better yet I feel like killin him if you in a bad mood don’t take it out on everyone at the job like wtf its way to hot to take your shit-_- #Piss off”

Yikes!

We Know What You’re Doing is an “experiment” by an 18-year-old PHP coder named Callum Haywood.

