rumour: Loch Capital Is Firing Almost Everyone After The FBI's Huge Insider Trading Investigation

The firm isn’t commenting on the rumour at this point, but Loch Capital is apparently planning to fire “most” of its 14 employees by 31st.



Which is funny because just yesterday the firm sent a letter to investors saying everything was fine.

(Of course this is all happening after the fund was raided by the FBI and subpoenaed for some unknown information that has to do with the Fed’s big insider trading investigation.)

Hedge Fund Alert, which reported the rumour, writes:

Loch Capital will lay off most of its staff at the end of the year.

A spokesman for Loch told HFA that “no decision has been made to close” the firm, but declined to comment on the report of layoffs.

Loch currently employs 14 people. According to HFA, most of them will be out of a job after Dec. 31.

We’re waiting on pins and needles to see if the same happens to Diamondback and Level Global, the two other firms raided by the FBI as part of the investigation.

Click here for a good explanation of why, even if Loch and others didn’t do anything wrong, the hedge fund involved are toast >

