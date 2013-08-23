How Location Services Are Transforming The Mobile Industry

The possibilities for location services on mobile go beyond consumer-facing apps like FourSquare and Shopkick.

With over 770 million GPS-enabled smartphones, location data has begun to permeate the entire mobile space. It’s powering advertisements, and many other services — from weather to travel apps.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence on location-based data, we analyse the opportunities emerging from this new local-mobile paradigm, examine how location-enabled mobile ads have generated excitement, look at how location-based feature have boosted engagement for apps, explain how local data can connect hundreds of thousands of small and medium-sized businesses to the mobile economy, and demystify some of the underlying technologies and privacy issues.

Here’s an overview of a few ways location-based data is transforming the mobile ecosystem:

In full, the report:

