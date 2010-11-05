Foursquare Growing Just As Fast As Twitter Did In Its Early Days

Photo: O’Reilly Conferences
Location based services like Gowalla and Foursquare are still used by just 4% of the online population, according to new data from the Pew Research centre.It might sound small, but we assume it was closer to 0% last year. So, it’s actually pretty good.
(Although, Pew ran the study in May and 5% of adults had tested the location services.)
Pew also says 7% of adults that go online with their phones used geosocial services and 8% of adults aged 18-29 use these services, more than any other group.
Further, Pew reports that a two years after Twitter launched it only had 6% of the population using it. This suggests Foursquare (and Gowalla, to a lesser extent) are growing just as fast as Twitter did in its early going.
