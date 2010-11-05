Foursquare Growing Just As Fast As Twitter Did In Its Early Days

Photo: O’Reilly Conferences

Location based services like Gowalla and Foursquare are still used by just 4% of the online population, according to new data from the Pew Research centre.It might sound small, but we assume it was closer to 0% last year. So, it’s actually pretty good.



(Although, Pew ran the study in May and 5% of adults had tested the location services.)

Pew also says 7% of adults that go online with their phones used geosocial services and 8% of adults aged 18-29 use these services, more than any other group.

Further, Pew reports that a two years after Twitter launched it only had 6% of the population using it. This suggests Foursquare (and Gowalla, to a lesser extent) are growing just as fast as Twitter did in its early going.

If you're a Foursquarer user, you're probably on Twitter Here's the demographics on who likes these services. No surprise here, but if you're in the city you're more likely to use it. You can see the growth of Twitter. It looks good for Foursquare, since it's on track to hit these same numbers.

