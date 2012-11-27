Ad Data Reveals Surprising Patterns In Location-Based Mobile Usage

Mobile users are heavily engaged on their devices at the shopping mall, according to a recent report by JiWire, a location-based mobile advertising company.



JiWire’s data flows from its network that serves ads to some 50 million mobile users. Enabled by public Wi-Fi access at thousands of sites, JiWire allows advertisers to target users at malls, restaurants, retail stores, school campuses, airports, and other locations.

Perhaps JiWire’s data is most indicative of how much time mobile users spend at each location over the course of a month. But the numbers also reinforce some commonly held ideas about mobile device use, while challenging others. For example, ad requests were heaviest at shopping malls, at 70 per user per month— double the number requested at fast food restaurants— revealing how mobile devices have become a valued tool for shopping and leisure activities.

Other data showed more surprising patterns. Ad requests were higher at hotels (47 per month per user) than at retail stores. And, finally, big-box stores saw more mobile ad requests than specialised retailers like clothing and electronic stores, despite all the hand-wringing over showrooming.

