Location-based mobile app Foursquare just achieved a major milestone in its journey toward mainstream success: it is now the subject of a YouTube rap video.



Based on the M.I.A. hit Paper Planes, “Badges Like Us” is the essence of nerd rap.

And, if you look carefully, you’ll spot our own Gillian Reagan! (Her name, anyway.)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.