Location-Based Advertising Is Threatened By Increased Privacy Concerns

The Majority Of Americans Say Internet Privacy Is Very Important (Pew)

In the wake of the NSA scandal, Internet privacy has become a hot button issue. Today, Pew released a report on just how significant it is. One noteworthy stat: 54% of Americans want to keep their location private when accessing the Internet. This could become a hurdle for mobile marketers who rely more and more heavily on location data collected from smartphones. Read more >

A Low-Cost iPhone Could Mean A Deal Between Apple And China Mobile (Bloomberg)

China Mobile and Apple have been trying to reach an agreement for years, but the high cost of the iPhone and China Mobile’s unwillingness to provide a subsidy for the phone meant that a deal never got off the ground. A rumoured low-cost iPhone, Apple’s slip in market share, and China Mobile’s 63% share of China’s 1 billion wireless customers are all reasons why a deal might be imminent. Read more >

Huawei Says It’s Not Planning To Buy BlackBerry or HTC (Telegraph)

Amid rumours that Huawei may be considering an acquisition of BlackBerry or HTC, a member of the company’s executive board has come forward to say that the company has no such plans. Read more >

Hearsay Social Raises $US30 Million (New York Times)

Hearsay Social, which helps banks navigate regulatory jungle of social media, has raised $US30 million. Specifically, Hearsay offers software that includes libraries of approved content. The company plans to expand overseas this year. Read >

PayPal Releases New Mobile Wallet App (Engadget)

PayPal is meeting increased competition in the mobile payment space head on. It’s new apps for Android and iOS allow users to pay with PayPal and credit cards and it even has a “bill me later” option that allows users to pay with an app-specific line of credit. Read More >

If You Are Streaming Music It Is Probably On Your Smartphone (Jumptap)

According to a new study released by Jumptap And ComScore, the primary access device for streaming music is the smartphone. Respondents said that they used smartphones for 77% of the time that they spent streaming music online. Read >

Here is the infographic from Jumptap >

















