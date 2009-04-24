Location-Based Ad Network Placecast Up To 100 Million Uniques

Solid growth stats for location-based ad network 1020 Placecast: The company says it’s added 250 Web publishers to its network since last October, reaching 100 million uniques on the Web, and serving 200 million mobile impressions per month. (Obviously, many of those publishers are small — but you have to start somewhere.)

Location based advertising is in its infancy, but lots of companies — including Google (GOOG) and mobile carriers — have high hopes for the future.

We don’t have any experience with Placecast, so we’ll open this up for discussion: What are your thoughts on location-based ads? Or if you’ve used Placecast, do you have opinions about their fill rate or CPMs?

