Locals are posting incredible pictures of a world record snowfall that buried an Italian village overnight

The tiny Italian village of Capracotta is the new owner of a world record for snowfall.
Capracotta, about 190km east of Rome, was sunk by 256cm (100 inches) of snow in just 18 hours on March 7.
That breaks a 94-year-old record set when Silver Lake, Colorado, slept through a paltry 193cm (76 inches).
“It was a spectacle that took our breath away,” village mayor Antonio Monaco told Italian news agency Ansa.
And it’s not even in the Alps.
Here’s some of the amazing pics locals have posted on Twitter:
