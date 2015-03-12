Locals are posting incredible pictures of a world record snowfall that buried an Italian village overnight

The tiny Italian village of Capracotta is the new owner of a world record for snowfall.

Capracotta, about 190km east of Rome, was sunk by 256cm (100 inches) of snow in just 18 hours on March 7.

That breaks a 94-year-old record set when Silver Lake, Colorado, slept through a paltry 193cm (76 inches).

“It was a spectacle that took our breath away,” village mayor Antonio Monaco told Italian news agency Ansa.

And it’s not even in the Alps.

Here’s some of the amazing pics locals have posted on Twitter:

Insane snowfall in Capracotta, Province of Isernia, cntrl Italy, 1420 m asl. https://t.co/syTaHLm0KT pic.twitter.com/gHRSgYCOQE — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) March 7, 2015

Capracotta, record mondiale di neve in 24 ore tolto al Colorado http://t.co/jXS1P6psZm pic.twitter.com/1yMLS3T8iO — PastoredellaMajella (@marxxxx9) March 8, 2015

256cm (8 FEET) of snow in 24 hours… New world record for the Italian town of Capracotta – http://t.co/Lc1ObYknFk pic.twitter.com/TwvHTv4RDc — Ski Club GB (@TheSkiClub) March 11, 2015

