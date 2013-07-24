Social Media Targeting Firm LocalResponse Is Looking For Buyers And Sellers

Nihal Mehta and Kathy Leake

LocalResponse is shopping around for acquisitions. Or maybe it wants to acquire something itself.



That’s the two-fisted message of a recent Ad Age story on a changing of the guard at the company.

The adtech company helps brands target consumers based on their social media activity — if you tweet about going for a run, get ready to see an ad for Nike.

CEO and founder Nihal Mehta stepped down this week to take on the role of executive chairman so that Kathy Leake, formerly of DDB and Ogilvy, could take the reigns as new the company’s new leader.

The impetus for change?

Ad Age reports, “Mehta will be looking at establishing more brand partnerships and ‘soft-checking the market’ for a potential acquisition for the company.” Although the publication was assured that there are no immediate sales plans, and it could take more than a year to do.

LocalResponse’s continuous challenge is that as Twitter, Facebook et. al roll out ever more sophisticated native targeting options, LocalResponse must run ahead of them to avoid becoming redundant.

The company is almost profitable, Mehta said.

