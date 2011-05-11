IDEA OF THE DAY: This App Will Tell You If The Bar You're Going To Is Crowded

The idea: Localmind adds a Q&A layer to geo-location services.



Just post a question related to a location on the site or its smartphone app counterpart. Any user who’s checked into that location (via Foursquare, Facebook Places, Gowalla and others) will be notified. If they answer, you’ll receive their response immediately.

Even Foursquare users who don’t use Localmind are available for questions.

Whose idea: Lenny Rachitsky

Why it’s brilliant: Say you’re headed to your favourite bar. Not only can you see who’s there, you can find out if there’s traffic nearby.

Finally, check-in services have a more practical purpose.

