Why Local Search Is Important For Retailers — And Why It's A Mess

To paraphrase an old adage, there are three things that matter to local businesses: location, location, location.



But there’s more to a retailer’s location than a physical street address, and with so many options available to Internet-savvy customers, the stakes are high when information is missing or incorrect.

Location-information software company Yext has put together its first quarterly report of 2013 on how location issues are affecting businesses and consumers. It’s an eye-opening look at why local discovery is broken and needs to be fixed.

Brick-and-mortar locations still drive more business than online shopping. Incorrect information hurts customer relations. There's a lot of bad location information available on the Internet. Listings are full of missing or incomplete information ... ... and those errors translate to billions in lost revenue. According to Groupon, local businesses need help, and mobile will be a game-changer. Experts predict that the biggest changes in local marketing are still to come. Download the Yext Quarterly for a complete picture of today's changing local landscape.

