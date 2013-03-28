Why Local Search Is Important For Retailers — And Why It's A Mess

To paraphrase an old adage, there are three things that matter to local businesses: location, location, location.
But there’s more to a retailer’s location than a physical street address, and with so many options available to Internet-savvy customers, the stakes are high when information is missing or incorrect.
Location-information software company Yext has put together its first quarterly report of 2013 on how location issues are affecting businesses and consumers. It’s an eye-opening look at why local discovery is broken and needs to be fixed.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.