Local Pols Go Nuts On YouTube Pitching Their Cities To Google For fibre-Optic Broadband

Photo: AP

Politicians are going to great lengths to sell their towns as good candidates for Google’s experimental ultra-high-speed fibre-optic broadband program.Earlier this month, Topeka temporarily changed its name to ‘Google’.



The town of Duluth, Minnesota is trying to one-up Topeka, with its own weird stunt.

Duluth’s mayor, Don Ness, jumped into the near-freezing waters of Lake Superior to promote the town (and to raise money for the Special Olympics).

Further, Minnesota Senator Al Franken put his old comedy skills (and some quarter-century-old promotional footage) to work in a YouTube video plugging the town.

The antics might be ridiculous — as is Google’s pretense that it might be getting into broadband — but getting the 1 Gbps network would be a big deal for a small town, so the stakes are high.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.