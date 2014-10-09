Local News Accidentally Tweets Several Very NSFW Porn Photos, Claims Account Was Hacked

Caroline Moss

Whoever is running the TWC News Austin Twitter account has some explaining to do, after a very NSFW tweet was sent out this afternoon.

The tweet contained several very pornographic photos.

Porn tweetTwitter

The tweet was deleted quickly. Then another tweet was sent:

This is the second porn tweet in the last 48 hours. Romenesko reports WREG News Channel 3 tweeted a link to Pornhub along with the weather report yesterday.

