Local News Accidentally Tweets Several Very NSFW Porn Photos, Claims Account Was Hacked

Whoever is running the TWC News Austin Twitter account has some explaining to do, after a very NSFW tweet was sent out this afternoon.

The tweet contained several very pornographic photos.

The tweet was deleted quickly. Then another tweet was sent:

My Twitter account has been hacked.

— TWC News Austin (@TWCNewsAustin) October 8, 2014

This is the second porn tweet in the last 48 hours. Romenesko reports WREG News Channel 3 tweeted a link to Pornhub along with the weather report yesterday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.