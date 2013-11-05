Local News Anchor Does His Entire Report As Ron Burgundy

Paul Gerke of Boise’s KIVI Channel 6 is kind of a big deal.

He did his entire Halloween night sports broadcast in Ron Burgundy character, interweaving funny lines from “Anchorman” amongst news about Boise State University’s basketball program and video clips of Colorado State University football.

He even managed to throw in a reference to Will Ferrell’s “Anchorman”-inspired Dodge Durango commercials.

His colleagues got a kick out of the act — you can hear them chuckling in the background.

Take a look at the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.