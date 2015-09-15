How this Australian social media monitoring business is planning to go global

Big growth is on the way. Photo: Getty/ Bill Ingalls NASA

Social media monitoring startup Local Measure, which analyses and collates customer feedback for the tourism industry, with a client list that includes Virgin Hotels, Dubai Tourism, Qantas, Merivale and Accor Hotels, has added some digital heavy hitters to its board as it pushes global expansion plans.

Alan Moss, Google’s VP of online sales, Americas; Phil Richardson, a senior product director at Salesforce.com, and investor Bart Swanson have signed on, along with John Mims, a former VP of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

In the past 12 months Local Measure has doubled its employee headcount from 11 to 21, and claims it will triple revenue by year’s end, notching up an undisclosed level of sales over $1 million.

The business now has three international offices, in Singapore, Miami and London, and will continue with its global push.

Founder and CEO Jonathan Barouch, says the board appointments are just the start of the international growth path.

“I am confident that the expertise of our board members will help us achieve our ambitious goal of becoming a successful global business,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.