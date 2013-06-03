Making The Case For Local Mobile Video Ads

Consumers are now watching more mobile video advertisements than ever before, but few of them are local.



Mobile video ads will remain only a small portion of mobile local ad spend in the U.S. through 2017, growing from about 3% to only 6%, according to data from BIA/Kelsey.

That’s something of a disconnect since local and video are two of the best-performing mobile ad formats.

Separately, the markets for both digital video ads and location-enabled mobile ads are growing very quickly.

The latest online video data from comScore shows that a new record of 13.3 billion video ads were viewed by consumers on desktops, smartphones, and tablets in the month of April. Viewership has nearly doubled since December 2011, when only 7.1 billion video ads were watched.

BIA/Kelsey’s data also shows that local mobile ad campaign spending will overtake national mobile ad spending in the next few years.

It seems it would make sense to bring video ads into a mobile-local context.

For example, national brands could target smartphone or other mobile device users with in-app or mobile Web video ads that allow them to click through and claim a local promotion. Local businesses could promote sales with short, snappy videos.

Brands should consider incorporating more video into their mobile-local ad campaigns. This could make the local mobile ad market grow even faster in coming years.

