A lack of government action has slowed the production of locally-manufactured rapid antigen tests, industry leaders say

Photo: Getty Images

Almost all rapid antigen tests manufactured locally are currently being shipped overseas.

The federal government’s failure to provide a clear message to local manufacturers around demand for RATs has led to the current delays, Labor says.

The shortage is continuing to cripple essential industries and pushing up prices.

Australia’s failure to provide a clear message to local manufacturers around demand for rapid antigen tests (RATs) has meant almost all rapid tests manufactured locally are currently being shipped overseas, amid a shortage that is crippling essential industries and pushing prices of the kits sky high.

Dean Whiting, chief executive of Pathology Technology Australia (PTA), said that even when rapid tests were being used on Australian soil by the federal government, these kits were imported.

This included RATs used by the federal government to test arrivals held at the quarantine centre at Howard Springs, as well as for 700 to 800 aged care facilities in the early days of the pandemic.

Now, even though RATs have been available for use by most of the public since November 1, except for WA which approved the kits earlier this year, only one local company, Innovation Scientific, is making and selling its products in this country, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Local manufacturers including Ellume, Lumos Diagnostic and AnteoTech have developed tests but sell them overseas, with the majority of Australia’s tests shipped into the country.

TGA approval not causing delays

Whiting told Business Insider Australia that while many companies have now applied for regulatory approval from the TGA, disjointed messaging across state and federal governments had slowed the response rate of local manufacturers to apply to the TGA and scale up their local production.

“We don’t have a single unified demand planning process in Australia,” Whiting said.

“So the manufacturers don’t really know who’s ordering on whose behalf. It’s possible that states and federal governments are giving signals for the purchase of product, but we don’t know who they’re actually for,” he said.

A spokesperson for Angus Taylor, Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction, told Business Insider Australia that since applications for TGA approvals started in November, “only one Australian manufacturer has successfully obtained the relevant TGA approvals to supply rapid antigen tests domestically”.

But Whiting said almost all local manufacturers currently submitting applications would likely be approved and had done so because it was becoming more clear supply would be met by demand in the local market.

Approvals by the TGA for companies who meet the criteria can be approved “within a week,” he said, and the regulator had been transparent about this process.

“The TGA has been very, very clear on what’s needed to register tests, they have had a checklist and lots of very helpful information on their website since September last year, guiding companies as to what is required,” Whiting said.

The issue now, Whiting said, is that the absolute shortest time frame to scale up production to meet Australia’s current demand is six months, but was more likely nine or 12.

“The best time for that to happen was probably this time last year,” he said.

“So we sort of missed the boat on that front.”

Scramble to scale up local supply of rapid antigen tests

With the country’s RAT shortage, which began at the end of 2021, showing no sign of relief, state and federal governments are scrambling to explore how and if local production can be scaled up to meet demand.

The Morrison government is promising to pay for 10 free tests every quarter for 6.6 million concession card holders but is not supplying the kits. At the same time, pharmacies are reporting they cannot meet demand from the public, with reports on Monday that pharmacies were unable to provide the free tests for concession card holders.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has promised free kits for all Australians if he wins the federal election expected to be held in late May.

But Finance Minister Simon Birmingham has said it would cost $13 billion each year to issue 10 free tests every quarter to all Australians aged five and over.

Ed Husic, Shadow Minister for Industry and Innovation, said the delays currently being experienced were a result of the government’s failure to plan ahead.

“After the difficulties we had getting a hold of masks and ventilators in the early part of the pandemic the Morrison-Joyce Government knew supply issues needed to be tackled,” Husic told Business Insider Australia.

“Industry warned them about the need to get rapid antigen test manufacture sorted ages ago,” he said.

Husic said prioritising the supply of locally made RATs and masks would be something Labor would work collaboratively with industry to address.

“Staff shortages are crippling supply chains across the nation,” he said. “Businesses are crumbling under the pressure to get stock on the shelves while the government did next to nothing to stop this incoming crisis.”

There is now a raft of local manufacturers applying for regulatory approvals, according to Taylor’s office.

“Encouragingly, there are many Australian companies which have submitted an application for self-tests to the TGA for consideration and approval,” the minister’s spokesperson said.

“The government continues to engage with industry to understand Australia’s local manufacturing capability for RATs, both currently, and for the longer term.”

Whiting said what’s important now was a centralised, clear system of “demand planning” across state and local governments “to give manufacturers a good sense of where the tests are going and how many are needed”.

“And some long-term planning here so that we can avoid this in the future,” he said.

“What would be very handy is some clarity, and a single, say, unified body…so that the manufacturers have a single, clear, simple picture of what is the actual demand here.

“We have to look forward now and say, ‘Okay, what are the lessons learned and what can we do differently?’

“I think starting from today we can do the demand planning a little bit differently; signal what are the real requirements, and commit to those.”