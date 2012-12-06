Local D.C. Sportscaster Loses His Mind After Wizards Upset The Heat

Cork Gaines

Obviously the local news is the last place one should look for unbiased sports coverage. But Michael Jenkins of Comcast SportsNet in Washington D.C. took things to a comical level with his taunts of LeBron James.

Normally we could tell this guy to act like the Wizards have won before. But Washington entered the game 1-13, sooooo….

(video via AwfulAnnouncing.com)

