Local D.C. Sportscaster Loses His Mind After Wizards Upset The Heat

Obviously the local news is the last place one should look for unbiased sports coverage. But Michael Jenkins of Comcast SportsNet in Washington D.C. took things to a comical level with his taunts of LeBron James.



Normally we could tell this guy to act like the Wizards have won before. But Washington entered the game 1-13, sooooo….

(video via AwfulAnnouncing.com)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.