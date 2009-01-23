Local Banks Get Thrown Under The TARP

Remember when the TARP desperately needed to be put in place to rescue the financial system? It didn’t take long for all sorts of financial institutions whose failure posed no systemic threats to start complaining that it wasn’t fair to prop up just the big guys. What about all the little fellas who were being hurt by the credit crisis?



So somehow the TARP got transformed from an emergency measure into an entitlement for running a bank. Today the Treasury Department released the figures on which local banks got a piece of the $1.5 billion they handed out. It’s your money at work, lads and lasses. Oh, and now your government owns pieces of each of these banks.

Name of Institution

City and State

Price Paid

Home Bancshares, Inc.

Conway, AR

$50,000,000

Washington Banking Company/

Whidbey Island Bank

Oak Harbor, WA

$26,380,000

New Hampshire Thrift Bancshares, Inc.

Newport, NH

$10,000,000

Bar Harbor Bankshares/Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

Bar Harbor, ME

$18,751,000

Somerset Hills Bancorp

Bernardsville, NJ

$7,414,000

SCBT Financial Corporation

Columbia, SC

$64,779,000

S&T Bancorp

Indiana, PA

$108,676,000

ECB Bancorp, Inc./East Carolina Bank

Engelhard, NC

$17,949,000

First BanCorp

San Juan, PR

$400,000,000

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Dallas, TX

$75,000,000

Yadkin Valley Financial Corporation

Elkin, NC

$36,000,000

Carver Bancorp, Inc

New York, NY

$18,980,000

Citizens & Northern Corporation

Wellsboro, PA

$26,440,000

MainSource Financial Group, Inc.

Greensburg, IN

$57,000,000

MetroCorp Bancshares, Inc.

Houston, TX

$45,000,000

United Bancorp, Inc.

Tecumseh, MI

$20,600,000

Old Second Bancorp, Inc.

Aurora, IL

$73,000,000

Pulaski Financial Corp

Creve Coeur, MO

$32,538,000

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Toms River, NJ

$38,263,000

Community 1st Bank

Roseville, CA

$2,550,000

TCB Holding Company, Texas Community Bank

The Woodlands, TX

$11,730,000

Centra Financial Holdings, Inc./Centra Bank, Inc.

Morgantown, WV

$15,000,000

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc.

Quincy, IL

$10,000,000

Pacific Coast National Bancorp

San Clemente, CA

$4,120,000

Community Bank of the Bay

Oakland , CA

$1,747,000

Redwood Capital Bancorp

Eureka, CA

$3,800,000

Syringa Bancorp

Boise, ID

$8,000,000

Idaho Bancorp

Boise, ID

$6,900,000

Puget Sound Bank

Bellevue, WA

$4,500,000

United Financial Banking Companies, Inc.

Vienna, VA

$5,658,000

Dickinson Financial Corporation II

Kansas City, MO

$146,053,000

The Baraboo Bancorporation

Baraboo, WI

$20,749,000

Bank of Commerce

Charlotte, NC

$3,000,000

State Bankshares, Inc.

Fargo, ND

$50,000,000

BNCCORP, Inc.

Bismarck, ND

$20,093,000

First Manitowoc Bancorp, Inc.

Manitowoc, WI

$12,000,000

Southern Bancorp, Inc.

Arkadelphia, AR

$11,000,000

Morrill Bancshares, Inc.

Merriam, KS

$13,000,000

Treaty Oak Bancorp, Inc.

Austin, TX

$3,268,000

