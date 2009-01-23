Local Banks Get Thrown Under The TARP

Remember when the TARP desperately needed to be put in place to rescue the financial system? It didn’t take long for all sorts of financial institutions whose failure posed no systemic threats to start complaining that it wasn’t fair to prop up just the big guys. What about all the little fellas who were being hurt by the credit crisis?
So somehow the TARP got transformed from an emergency measure into an entitlement for running a bank. Today the Treasury Department released the figures on which local banks got a piece of the $1.5 billion they handed out. It’s your money at work, lads and lasses. Oh, and now your government owns pieces of each of these banks.
Name of Institution
City and State
Price Paid
Home Bancshares, Inc.
Conway, AR
$50,000,000
Washington Banking Company/
Whidbey Island Bank
Oak Harbor, WA
$26,380,000
New Hampshire Thrift Bancshares, Inc.
Newport, NH
$10,000,000
Bar Harbor Bankshares/Bar Harbor Bank & Trust
Bar Harbor, ME
$18,751,000
Somerset Hills Bancorp
Bernardsville, NJ
$7,414,000
SCBT Financial Corporation
Columbia, SC
$64,779,000
S&T Bancorp
Indiana, PA
$108,676,000
ECB Bancorp, Inc./East Carolina Bank
Engelhard, NC
$17,949,000
First BanCorp
San Juan, PR
$400,000,000
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
Dallas, TX
$75,000,000
Yadkin Valley Financial Corporation
Elkin, NC
$36,000,000
Carver Bancorp, Inc
New York, NY
$18,980,000
Citizens & Northern Corporation
Wellsboro, PA
$26,440,000
MainSource Financial Group, Inc.
Greensburg, IN
$57,000,000
MetroCorp Bancshares, Inc.
Houston, TX
$45,000,000
United Bancorp, Inc.
Tecumseh, MI
$20,600,000
Old Second Bancorp, Inc.
Aurora, IL
$73,000,000
Pulaski Financial Corp
Creve Coeur, MO
$32,538,000
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Toms River, NJ
$38,263,000
Community 1st Bank
Roseville, CA
$2,550,000
TCB Holding Company, Texas Community Bank
The Woodlands, TX
$11,730,000
Centra Financial Holdings, Inc./Centra Bank, Inc.
Morgantown, WV
$15,000,000
First Bankers Trustshares, Inc.
Quincy, IL
$10,000,000
Pacific Coast National Bancorp
San Clemente, CA
$4,120,000
Community Bank of the Bay
Oakland , CA
$1,747,000
Redwood Capital Bancorp
Eureka, CA
$3,800,000
Syringa Bancorp
Boise, ID
$8,000,000
Idaho Bancorp
Boise, ID
$6,900,000
Puget Sound Bank
Bellevue, WA
$4,500,000
United Financial Banking Companies, Inc.
Vienna, VA
$5,658,000
Dickinson Financial Corporation II
Kansas City, MO
$146,053,000
The Baraboo Bancorporation
Baraboo, WI
$20,749,000
Bank of Commerce
Charlotte, NC
$3,000,000
State Bankshares, Inc.
Fargo, ND
$50,000,000
BNCCORP, Inc.
Bismarck, ND
$20,093,000
First Manitowoc Bancorp, Inc.
Manitowoc, WI
$12,000,000
Southern Bancorp, Inc.
Arkadelphia, AR
$11,000,000
Morrill Bancshares, Inc.
Merriam, KS
$13,000,000
Treaty Oak Bancorp, Inc.
Austin, TX
$3,268,000
