A restaurant in Toronto serves a lobster mountain that weighs 50 pounds and costs almost $700

Fishman Lobster Clubhouse in Toronto, Canada, serves nothing short of “mountains” of lobster and crab. Tanks full of live crustaceans cover the restaurant walls and diners watch in awe while they are boiled and deep fried. A lobster or crab mountain can cost up to $700 for 10 people, but it’s worth the cost for its gluttonous size.

