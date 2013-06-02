Lobbyists Have Stopped Calling Australia's Labor Party As It Is Widely Expected To Lose Power

Getty/ Stefan Postles

As it is widely expected to lose power at the September 14 federal election, most political lobbyists have stopped calling the Labor Party, according to Fairfax Media.

In an article by Chris Johnson, lobbyists said while they still made token representations to Labor, it made more sense to put their efforts towards influencing The Coalition while they are still in opposition.

“There is nothing in it for us now to be in the government’s ear and in front of ministers and their staff on behalf of our clients,” one lobbying firm executive told Johnson.

“They’re not going to be in government much longer so our focus has changed. There is still a little bit of tokenistic representation to Labor, but really we don’t put much effort into it.”

While it would not comment on-the-record, Johnson writes that Labor sources confirmed the party’s phones had stopped ringing with lobbyists on the line.

