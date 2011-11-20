LEAKED MEMO: Wall Street Has A Much Bigger Worry Than Obama

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has uncovered a very intriguing memo from DC lobbying firm Clark Lytle Geduldig & Cranfor (which has had close ties with John Boehner) written to the American Bankers Association proposing an ambitious project to monitor and undermine the Occupy Wall Street movement, as well as sympathetic politicians.



That alone is interesting, but the most intriguing part to us was this assessment of the risks that bankers face if the movement grows unchecked.

Here’s a portion from the letter…

This seems dead on correct to us. It’s awkward watching the Republican party try to have it both ways: Simultaneously taking advantage of Wall Street’s discontent with Democrats, while also tapping into the populist Tea Party movement, which has been extremely principled in its anti-bailout stance.

The stated worry almost seems too theoretical, as several Republicans have stopped defending big banks, leaving Wall Street few allies in DC.

You can watch Hayes’ full segment on the memo here.



