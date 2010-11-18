It Looks Like We Have A Deal: Loan Worth "Tens Of Billions" Coming For Ireland

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It looks like it might be real this time.WSJ:



A loan of “tens of billions” of euros will be made to Ireland by its European Union counterparts, Patrick Honohan, member of the European Central Bank’s governing council and governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, said Thursday.

Obviously things fall apart, and the devil is in the details, but this is the most definitive statement we’ve heard yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.