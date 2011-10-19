A Broncos Star Asked To Be Traded After Tim Tebow Was Named The Starting Quarterback

Photo: twitpic.com

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Lloyd requested a trade after the team named Tim Tebow its starting quarterback last week, the Denver Post reports.Lloyd led the league in receiving yards last year, but was traded to St. Louis yesterday.



The Post says that Lloyd wanted out after the Broncos planned to shift to a run-oriented offence with Tebow at quarterback.

Lloyd will be a free agent this offseason, and he needs a big year to get a big contract.

With Denver unwilling to offer Lloyd the contract he wanted before the season, it’s possible that he could have requested a trade no matter what they did at QB.

But the move to Tebow made it clear that Lloyd wouldn’t get the touches necessary to drive up his asking price.

So he asked out.

