Executives At Lloyds Bank Have To Work In Lowly Commercial Bank Branches For Two Weeks

British banking giant LLoyds is sending hundreds of its executives into its branches in an attempt to solve its long-running customer service problems, according to the Sun.



More than 550 of the bank’s corporate honchos will be staffing retail outposts for two weeks. Helen Weir, the chief of retail for Lloyds, will become a bank teller in Buckinghamshire, for example.

Others will be posted in call centres.

Newer corporate senior staffers will be in branches for one month.

We actually think is a great idea, and we doubt that execs in US retailers like JP Morgan would deign to step into its branches for a fortnight.

Weir wants her people to try and work out why the bank receives 1,580 complaints a day – about 288,000 between January and June.

“Clearly there are things our customers tell us we aren’t doing right and we are going to have to work really hard to re-establish trust,” she told the Sun. “”I want people to be out there and really experiencing and understanding what our customers’ needs are. We are making progress on customer service – but we are not there yet.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.