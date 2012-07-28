Hey Look, Lloyd Blankfein's Kids Are On Instagram

Daily Intel’s Kevin Roose posted a bunch of Instagram photos yesterday taken by people within Wall Street banks.



He tracked down the images using the app’s location tagging feature.

He also found Lloyd Blankfein’s son Alex (@ablankfein), a former analyst at Goldman Sachs, on the popular photo sharing app.

We did a little more digging on Instagram and found Blankfein’s daughter Rachel (@rachelblankfein) and his son Jonathan’s (@jblankfein) accounts, too.

Rachel’s account is now private and Jonathan, who appears to have just joined Instagram in the last couple of weeks, also has a private account. He hasn’t even posted a picture, yet. However, Alex’s account is still open.

Check out a few images below.

Alex posted this image of Blankfein ‘M&Ms’

Photo: @ablankfein

Here’s the Blankfein family at Rachel’s graduation that she posted.

Photo: @rachelblankfein

We think this image that Rachel posted might be of the Blankfein family dog. Her brother Alex ‘Liked’ it and commented with ‘Double Like.’

Photo: @rachelblankfein

Alex posted this baby picture of him and Jonathan

Photo: @ablankfein

That’s Alex Blankfein in the back row in the middle at Medieval Times

Photo: @ablankfein

Here’s Rachel as a young child with her mum Laura wearing matching overalls.

Photo: @rachelblankfein

Rachel also posted this screenshot of Jonathan, who is currently an analyst at Goldman. He hasn’t posted any photos, yet.

Photo: @rachelblankfein

* Note: An earlier version of this post incorrectly identified Alex Blankfein as Andrew. We apologise for the error.

SEE ALSO: Wall Street’s Instagrammers Are Getting Heat For Taking Pictures Inside The Banks >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.