Hey Look, Lloyd Blankfein's Kids Are On Instagram

Daily Intel’s Kevin Roose posted a bunch of Instagram photos yesterday taken by people within Wall Street banks.
He tracked down the images using the app’s location tagging feature.
He also found Lloyd Blankfein’s son Alex (@ablankfein), a former analyst at Goldman Sachs, on the popular photo sharing app.
We did a little more digging on Instagram and found Blankfein’s daughter Rachel (@rachelblankfein) and his son Jonathan’s (@jblankfein) accounts, too.
Rachel’s account is now private and Jonathan, who appears to have just joined Instagram in the last couple of weeks, also has a private account. He hasn’t even posted a picture, yet. However, Alex’s account is still open.
Check out a few images below.
Photo: @ablankfein
Photo: @rachelblankfein
Photo: @rachelblankfein
Photo: @ablankfein
Photo: @ablankfein
Photo: @rachelblankfein
Photo: @rachelblankfein
* Note: An earlier version of this post incorrectly identified Alex Blankfein as Andrew. We apologise for the error.
