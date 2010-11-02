Lloyd Blankfein's Building Steps Up Security After The Yemen Mail Bomb Plot

Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs

Lloyd Blankfein’s building, 15 Central Park West, is taking security measures against the Yemen mail bomb plot (in which packages were said to be sent targeting U.S. synagogues and a Jewish centre in Chicago) that has been a concern since Friday, says the NYPost.No packaged mail is allowed into the building at this point. It’s sent to an offsite centre, where residents can pick it up.



Phew.

