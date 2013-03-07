Last Night, Lloyd Blankfein Proved To Everyone That His Beard Is Really Soft

Photo: CNN screengrab

Let’s talk about Lloyd Blankfein’s hair for a minute.The topic came up in Bloomberg’s parties reporter Amanda Gordon’s latest piece and we were quite amused, to say the least.



First, his beard is apparently really, really soft.

He’s been sporting facial hair ever since the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Anyway, his beard is so soft, that you can rub your cheeks against it.

Lloyd C. Blankfein nuzzled his beard against the cheeks of two ladies last night, Dina Powell, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)’s head of corporate engagement, and Liz Robbins, a Democratic lobbyist.

“I was proving to women everywhere that it’s really soft, not coarse,” said Blankfein, 58, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs, the fifth-biggest U.S. bank by assets.

Second, Blankfein, who doesn’t have much hair on his head these days, used to have a head of curly hair. He also insists he wasn’t fat despite what you may have been told.

“In college, he was fat with big curly hair, and he was very funny,” Cashin said.

“I was not fat. I did have curly hair,” Blankfein said.

We would like to invite him to share those photos with us.

