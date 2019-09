Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs has just filed its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein made over $13.3 million and president/COO Gary Cohn made over $12.4 million

Here’s a table of what Blankfein and other top Goldman execs made last year:

via SEC.gov

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.