VIDEO: Hilarious Spoof Of Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein Joining Occupy Wall Street

Some clever Occupy Wall Street supporters decided to send a faux Lloyd Blankfein to Zuccotti Park encampment prior to the protesters’ recent eviction and catch it all on tape.



Here’s a description of the video:

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is so disgusted with his own company’s immoral and irresponsible behaviour that he decided to join the Occupy Wall Street movement himself.

In the video, the fake Goldman chief executive, who actually resembles the real Blankfein, participated in a march, played the drums and camped out in the park.

Of course, Blankfein would probably never be caught wearing the tie the actor does in the short film.

Check it out below.

