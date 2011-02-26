Lloyd Blankfein And Steve Cohen Both Got Their Groove On At The Lady Gaga Concert This Week

Photo: Travis Hornung on Flickr

This news may have made this the best Friday ever — Lloyd Blankfein AND Steve Cohen went to the Lady Gaga concert at MSG this week.From Dealbreaker:



At Madison Square Garden earlier this week it was Lloyd, who was in attendance for the Gaga’s concert, “in the section just off the floor, to the right of the stage.”

Then, Bess Levin got a tip that actually, Blankfein was not the only balding big dog in attendance.

Yep, Steve Cohen was there too.

Ok, so now to the important questions.

Who were they there with?

Possibilities on Blankfein’s side include his daughter. Or his sons. Or his wife. Or some clients who’d be up for that sort of thing, like the Facebook kids.

Which song do you think was their fave? We’re guessing Poker Face for Stevie. Maybe Paparazzi for Lloyd…

And most importantly, was Lloyd wearing his favourite hot-pink shirt?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.