Lloyd Blankfein: We Will Be Among The Biggest Beneficiaries Of Financial Reform

Photo: CNBC

Critics of financial reform have repeatedly argued that in the end, this will benefit the big boys, like Goldman Sachs.Well, here’s more grist for the mill.



On his conference call with private wealth management clients, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein addressed financial reform.

He’s not worried. He said: “We will be among the biggest beneficiaries of reform.”

So there you go.

See our notes from the full call here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.