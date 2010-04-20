Lloyd Blankfein: We Were Sucker-Punched By The SEC

POLITICO has the text of a voicemail Lloyd Blankfein left for employees on Sunday.



Apparently the firm feels they were sucker-punched by the SEC. Everyone thinks they are being used as a prop, a lightning rod for anti-bank rage.

Blankfein leaves a daily message on employees’ answering machines. This is what he said yesterday:

“This is Lloyd on Sunday in New York. Following my message to you on Friday, I wanted to update all of you and let you know that we have been taking all appropriate steps to defend the firm and its reputation.

As we prepare for the opening of markets around the world, I want to remind all of you of the fundamental values that have served Goldman Sachs throughout our history: teamwork, excellence, and service to our clients. The extensive media coverage on the SEC’s complaint is certainly uncomfortable, but given the anger directed at financial services, not completely surprising. Still, it is important to put the SEC’s action in context. The core of the SEC’s case is the allegation that one employee misled two professional investors by failing to disclose the role of another market participant in a transaction.

Read the rest at POLITICO >

Blankfein is one of the obvious losers in the SEC’s case. Find out who else could win or lose big because of the claims –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.