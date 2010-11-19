Lloyd Blankfein Was On The Goldman Floor Yesterday Congratulating New Partners

Lloyd Blankfein was on the Goldman Sachs trading floor congratulating new partners yesterday, a tipster tells us.



Lloyd obviously wanted to say well done to some of the New Yorkers who had been added to the prestigious partnership pool. 110 people were promoted in all.

Traders and associates saw their boss wandering around the floor – in a shirt and tie, no jacket – and, as in times past, were pretty excited to see him.

“Lloyd came onto the trading floor yesterday – he was walking around shaking people’s hands,” a source told us. “And God he’s tiny. Like, he’s really small.”

We think it was a no-brainer for the head Goldmanite to drop in on his floor staff to salute new partners – he did, after all, rise to the top of the firm through the trading practice, not as an i-banker (commodities were his game) so it probably reinvigorates him to roam around the trading hub every once in a while.

Now check out the impressive mini-bios of the new partner list >

