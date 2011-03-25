Here's One Reason Lloyd Blankfein Is In Charge Of Goldman Sachs

Photo: Background, Army Arch on Flickr

Lloyd Blankfein wasn’t always Mr. Goldman Sachs. In fact, back in the day, he was like the rest of us — he took the subway.But Lloyd didn’t let a little thing like being incommunicado stop him from crushing it.



From Dealbook, via Dealbreaker:

At one point in his career, Mr. Blankfein traded the Japanese yen and while out of the office got currency trades on his pager.

In those days, before he had a driver, he typically took the Seventh Avenue subway line home and often waited for the train at the top of the subway stairs rather than stand on the underground platform where his pager wouldn’t work.

When the train came, he would make a run for it, ensuring he had the latest quotes before heading underground.

And that is just one reason why Lloyd Blankfein is the captain of Wall Street.

Of course later on, Lloyd traded in his pager for a cell, and his metrocard for keys to a luxury car (and then later, traded up AGAIN for a blackberry and a driver).

But the old-school guy in him still prefers voicemail over email.

