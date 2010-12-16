In their annual “Why We Love New York Issue,” NY Mag gave a shout-out to Lloyd Blankfein, placing him at decent #57.



It’s true – despite the fact that ol’ Lloyd has been shredded in the press; his bank is consistently called evil; and his bankers called scum, he always seems to be in such a good mood.

In fact, at an event a few weeks ago, a guest said “he was walking around with that huge smile. It was just blinding.” Apparently she told him he has an amazing smile.

And apparently he replied: “Some people say I smile too much!”

Compare Blankfein to Dick Fuld for example, who was perpetually frowning. Ok, Fuld was facing the wrath of the entire world, and yes, his bank had just collapsed… But could a smile or two have hurt?

Blankfein on the other hand,

Looks like a chipper elf, with a round, shiny head, pinchable cheeks, and a megawatt smile. There he was, a few days after the [SEC] suit was filed, beaming in the front of the Cooper Union auditorium, as though being scolded by President Obama were the most fun anyone could ever have.

And there he was again in July, in a photo in The Wall Street Journal, giggling as a makeup artist whisked the shine off his pate.

