Blankfein: If Only I'd Known How Pissed Off Folks Would Be About Our Bailout

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein continued his public relations tour Friday, speaking with Fortune’s Andy Serwer.



Serwer asked if it’s fair to pay employees millions of dollars when Goldman received government money.

Blankfein’s answer?

“It wasn’t helpful at the time. I didn’t realise it was so pregnant or this significant,” he said.

“First of all, it wasn’t a relevant question at the time, because it was made clear that we all had to do it. If you asked me, honestly, would I have stood on a table and said ‘no, don’t’ do it, I thought it was actually a sensible thing they were doing at the time. Had I known it was as pregnant with this potential for backlash, then of course I would really not have liked it.”

More here, and below is the full clip:

Image: Jemal Countess/WireImage

