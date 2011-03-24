Lloyd Blankfein Is On The Witness Stand RIGHT NOW -- Here's What He's Saying

Original post: Right now, Lloyd Blankfein is taking the witness stand at the trial of Raj Rajaratnam.



From Liz Moyer:

Goldman’s Blankfein taking the stand at the Rajaratnam trial as we speak.

He’s expected to provide for the prosecution a “testimony [that] would be used as a bridge establishing the origin of the tip allegedly provided by Mr. Gupta to Mr. Rajaratnam,” according to the WSJ.

The defence is expected to discredit the prosecution’s examination of Blankfein by bringing up Goldman’s involvement in the financial crisis and its current (and many) legal proceedings.

Clusterstock’s Katya Wachtel is inside the trial. We’ll have updates for you in a moment.

Update: From Down at the courthouse, Katya Wachtel reports that Blankfein is wearing a blue tie, and that he’s testifying today because he’ll be out of the country next week.

More: They’re playing Blankfein a wiretap of Raj Gupta and Raj Rajaratnam, in which Gupta says he’d be very surprised if there was an imminent acquisition, and Blankfein confirms that such disclosure is a violation of the firm’s confidentiality.

Prior to this, Rajav Goel testified as to an experience holidaying with Rajaratnam’s family, in which he relayed making a lot of money on Hilton right before Blackston’s acquisition, which was odd given Galleon’s tech focus.

