A "Psycho-Doodle" Of Lloyd Blankfein Will Be On Sale Tomorrow At 8 AM

Great news for those collecting LB paraphenelia.



First of all, a portrait of Lloyd Blankfein will be on sale tomorrow starting at 8 AM. Even better, the sale is online, so you can actually go. And best of all, you actually might be able to afford it.

The details, from Bloomberg:

“April 28, 2010,” (the day the New York Times printed a photo of Blankfein being questioned on Capitol Hill on its front page), is listed between $10,000 and $25,000… the actual price [is] $20,000.

The artist is Fred Tomaselli and it’s described as a “psycho-doodle portrait of Lloyd Blankfein.”

Wallets ready? Go to VIP Art Fair tomorrow morning and bid away.

If that’s too fancy for your tastes, click here to check out the Lloyd Blankfein action figure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.