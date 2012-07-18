BLANKFEIN: Politicians In DC Need To Fix 3 Things

Lloyd Blankfein has an op-ed in POLITICO this morning. It’s a call on politicians in Washington to do three things.



First though, he talks about how great America is, and how despite all the negativity, it’s still the best place in the world to invest and so on.

As for the three things he wants to see Congress get its act together on:

Reducing the deficit a la Bowles-Simpson.

Promoting more skilled immigration.

Investing in infrastructure.

These are probably among the least controversial suggestions in the world, and they’re very useful in terms of offering an idea about how leaders of corporate America see our problems.

We found the op-ed via Ben White’s Morning Money, in which this is also noted:

BLANKFEIN IN D.C. TODAY – The Goldman CEO will participate in a conversation-style interview with Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein, President of the Economic Club of Washington. The conversation will focus on the U.S. and global economies. Reception at 11:15 a.m., lunch at noon, remarks at 12:30 p.m. Reagan Building, Atrium Hall

Is Goldman back? Strong earnings, no whale trade, no LIBOR scandal. Looks like they might be crawling out from under a little bit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.