12 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Lloyd Blankfein

One may think that the constant vilification and name-calling may not affect Lloyd Blankfein.But it does.
Nonetheless, Lloyd prefers to cast away the stress by singing along to Lady Gaga, not taking a seat on a therapist’s couch.
How we do know? The chief of Goldman Sachs was just profiled by Jessica Pressler of New York Mag, and as is often the case with a feature on Blankfein, we were alerted to some previously unknown, golden nuggets about his life.
We knew he was a Harvard man -- what we didn't know is that Blankfein was in Cambridge by the age of 16.
His son, by the by, also went to Harvard.
Blankfein once met rapper 50 Cent at a play, where they discussed 'businessy things.'
Blankfein told Presser that 50 is 'an impressive kid. And by the way, it's Fitty Cent. Fitty.'
The bank's former head of government affairs, thinks Blankfein's rise through Goldman Sachs was as much to do with his 'high EQ' as his 'raw brain power.'
Pressler writes, 'He was interesting, a history buff, and fun to work with, ready with a joke whenever the mood got too tense. He'd stay late for an overseas call, if everyone else was, too. If someone's father died, he'd understand taking a personal day.' The former executive told her: 'He's just really a human.'
Blankfein said: 'It feels, you know, weird. Very weird. The idea that with all these things that have gone on in the world, and particularly institutions that really put the system at risk, that there would be all this focus on Goldman Sachs and me? That seems so weird.'
When Blankfein was working as a lawyer in L.A., he discovered his penchant for gambling in Vegas. He particular, 'he developed a fondness for the blackjack tables.'
He told Pressler, 'What I'd like to have is a clear head. I haven't had a clear head in a while, to be honest. You know, I have the background noise of the investigations and the inquiries, or the kind of low roar of the crowd out there, or the press in the background who's trying to find some gotcha thing they can write about. The thing I miss most is having a quiet head.'
