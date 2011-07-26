12 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Lloyd Blankfein

Photo: www.flickr.com

One may think that the constant vilification and name-calling may not affect Lloyd Blankfein.But it does.



Nonetheless, Lloyd prefers to cast away the stress by singing along to Lady Gaga, not taking a seat on a therapist’s couch.

How we do know? The chief of Goldman Sachs was just profiled by Jessica Pressler of New York Mag, and as is often the case with a feature on Blankfein, we were alerted to some previously unknown, golden nuggets about his life.



