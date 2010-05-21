Lloyd Blankfein Made Obama "The Angriest He's Been All Year"

In a review of a new insider-y book about the President’s first year in office, we find out that the banker that pisses off Obama the most is Lloyd Blankfein (at least during 2009).



From Jonathan Alter’s latest book:

“Obama later told a friend that the angriest he got as president in his first year was when he heard [CEO Lloyd] Blankfein” justify his compensation by saying “that Goldman [Sachs] was never in danger of collapse. That was flatly untrue,” Obama said.

“‘Let me get this straight,’ the president said.… ‘They’re now saying that they deserve big bonuses because they’re making money again. But they’re making money because they’ve got government guarantees….

“‘These guys want to be paid like rock stars when all they’re doing is lip-syncing capitalism.’ “

Wowza! We thought Obama was totally cool with Blankfein’s bonus?

