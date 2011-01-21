Check Out Lloyd Blankfein At The White House State Dinner Last Night

Photo: AP

Last night Obama hosted a State Dinner for visiting Chinese President Hu Jintao and Lloyd Blankfein was invited.Here he is walking into the soiree with his wife Laura –>



In her open-toe killer heels, Laura teeters above the Goldman CEO – we wonder if she’s taller than him in flats too?

As usual, Lloyd didn’t go for anything ostentatious – as he may have back in the day – a simple black tux with a white kerchief poking out his pocket, which seems to be his black-tie sartorial MO.

We wish he’d rebelled just a little. He has been known to sport polka-dot bowties and blue and bright pink garments in the past, but we understand why he chose to play it safe.

We imagine Blankfein would have relished the op

Photo: AP

portunity to pester guests, notably the Chinese, about his company’s wares.

Obviously it’s no secret that Goldman is looking to expand its business in China, and Asia more broadly.

The firm conducted image studies in China; has doubled the size of its financial institutions group in the region; and it’s latest crop of partners was another confirmation that the bank, like its counterparts, has Asia on its mind.

The only other Wall Street bulge bracket bank CEO who was there was Jamie Dimon.

Check out which other Wall Streeters scored a golden ticket >

