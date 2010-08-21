Lloyd Blankfein Just Sold His Old Apartment For $12.2 Million

Yesterday was a red letter day for Lloyd Blankfein, who finally sold his old apartment at 941 Park Ave (via Curbed).



The 5 BR apartment was listed for over a year and was marked down from $15 million to the sale price of $12.15 million. But if you think that’s a deal for Bryce and Elisabeth Markus, then you don’t know Goldman.

UPDATE: Bryce Markus, in his thirties, was a Goldman VP in ’04, so he probably know what he’s doing.

Lloyd’s old place had a “30 foot living room with wood burning fireplace, paneled library, formal dining room, family room, powder room, master bedroom suite with office and two baths, beautifully renovated kitchen with two maid’s rooms and bath and laundry area.”

Check out the floor plan:

