Lloyd Blankfein: I've Never Felt So Energetic

Charlie Gasparino asked if Lloyd Blankfein would retire last month.”[Blanfein’s] friends tell me this is his last year,” said Gasparino.



Many people doubted that Gasparino actually knew anything, in part because in his reporting of the rumour, Gasparino relied weirdly heavily on the fact that Goldman’s PR “wouldn’t deny” that Blankfein was thinking about leaving. (Which is to say, he asked Goldman’s PR for a comment on the story and they said, “no comment.”)

But it’s still fun to guess who would be the next CEO of Goldman Sachs and the time is right for him to leave, so why not?

That’s probably the idea behind this article in the New York Times today: “Seeking Clues In Goldman’s Succession Plan.”

It says that 3 people likely to succeed Blankfein are:

Gary Cohn, COO

Michael S. Sherwood, who oversees a broad swath of the firm’s international business from London

J. Michael Evans, chairman of Goldman’s Asian business (cool fact: he won a Gold medal in rowing)

Again, Goldman PR told the Times, “no comment.” But the head of PR, Lucas van Praag, noted that Mr. Blankfein “says he has never felt so energetic and has no plans to retire.”

Which brings us to another fun game: What’s Lloyd Blankfein’s secret? He’s over 50 and yet has never felt more energetic.

A few guesses (feel free to get creative with your own in the comments section):

A new diet

A hot new personal trainer

An overwhelming number of winks and emails in his (never to be activated – don’t worry, Laura) newly created Match.com account

Gossip Girl is back!

