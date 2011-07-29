Lloyd Blankfein Is Visiting The Australian Office And Everyone Is On Their Best behaviour

Lloyd Blankfein has journeyed down under to visit Goldman Sachs’ business in Australia, we’re told.



And no, it’s not because he’s desperate to get some time away from Charlie Gasparino.

The firm recently “bought” the Aussie business — Goldman owned 45% of its Australian and New Zealand joint venture, and acquired the remaining 55% in May.

In light of Lloyd’s visit, “everyone is on their best behaviour,” a Goldman source told us.

Earlier in the year, Vice-Chairman Michael Evans visited the Australian outpost, we’re told.

We wish Lloyd had contacted us before he left; we could have recommended some restaurants, black-jack table locations, and retail must-dos while he’s there.



We hope he at least got in contact with Morgan Stanley CEO and Australian native, James Gorman, for some travel tips.

