Lloyd Blankfein Spent His Saturday Helping Hurricane Sandy Victims

Following Hurricane Sandy, Goldman Sachs pledged $10 million in relief funds consisting of a $5 million donation to clean up and recovery efforts and $5 million in loans to small businesses impacted the storm.



Aside from donating money, the bank’s employees and executives have also been pitching in with relief efforts.

Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein spent his Saturday helping with Hurricane Sandy relief efforts in The Rockaways. You can see him in his jeans in the photo below from @GoldmanSachs.

The bank’s employees have also spent time in Staten Island and New Jersey helping package food for victims of the storm.

What’s more is when much of Lower Manhattan was left with out power, the lights at Goldman continued to shine bright. As a result, Goldman opened its doors at its 200 West Street headquarters to allow neighbours to charge their cell phones and get some bottled water.

Photo: Twitter.com/GoldmanSachs

