Lloyd Blankfein Explains What Would Happen If He Got Hit By A Bus

Photo: insane_gal via Flickr

Goldman Sachs’ CEO Lloyd Blankfein told CNBC’s Gary Kaminsky during “Squawk on the Street” what would happen if he were to get hit by a bus and the bank needed a successor.”Of course there’s a lot of contingencies, but always, always, always, always that’s a responsibility…’What is the long term plan and what is the if you get hit by a bus plan?’



Apparently, if that were to happen the person who would assume the helm does not know.

“Not specifically, and we have, at Goldman, always been blessed through the years with a lot of terrific people,” he said. “We have a lot of terrific senior executives, including, but not limited to, Gary [Cohn].”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.